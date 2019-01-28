Drink driver lost control in Dennyloanhead and crashed into lamp post

A motorist got behind the wheel while he was over the legal drink drive limit to follow his friend to hospital but he crashed into a lamp post instead.

Lee McManus (25) was following the ambulance when he lost control and left Bonnybridge Road, Dennyloanhead on May 26 last year, damaging a bus stop and the lamp post and then left his car lying at the scene as he got a lift to the hospital.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McManus admitted drink driving – giving a reading of 65 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the legal limit is 50 milligrams. He also pled guilty to leaving the scene of an accident and failing to give details.

Procurator fiscal depute Ashley Smith said: “The car was lying on a grass verge against a street lamp post and there was debris strewn all over the roadway. The lamp post was also damaged.

“A check was carried out and police found the owner of the car was the accused, who wasn’t there at the time.”

The court heard McManus had been out in Stirling drinking and was not going to drive, but a friend he was with suffered a seizure and he decided to follow the ambulance in his car to the hospital, thinking he was okay to drive.

After he crashed his car he managed to get a lift from a passer by and continued to the hospital to see his friend.

McManus, 11 Chapelhill, Clackamman, was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to complete 60 hours unpaid work within three months.