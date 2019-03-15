Drink driver juddered along Falkirk road on just three wheels

Police did not have to put the pedal down to catch a drink driver who was shuddering down the road at low speed on just three tyres with his hazard lights on.

Albert Montgomery (49) made the wrong choice when he decided to drive home from a party in the early hours of the morning – especially considering he was over twice the legal drink drive limit and the front wheel of his car was grinding metal on the road.

Montgomery, 31 Cramond Court, Glen Village, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to drink driving and dangerous driving on New Hallglen Road, Falkirk, on February 16. He gave a reading of 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Katie Cunningham, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 3.40am and police officers on mobile patrol saw the accused’s vehicle veer onto the opposite carriageway, driving extremely slowly with his hazard lights on.

“Police officers could smell rubber as they signalled the vehicle to stop. They spoke to the accused an could smell alcohol. The also noticed the car had no nearside front tyre and saw it was running on the metal rim causing damage to the front bumper.”

The court heard Montgomery went out a week later and committed another drink driving offence, which is being dealt with by Livingston Sheriff Court.

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said: “The vehicle in question was his partners. They had been visiting a friends house and the plan was to stay over, but there was a disagreement so the decision was made to try and return home.

“He was better equipped to drive than his partner.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston banned Montgomery from driving for 16 months and ordered him to complete 135 hours unpaid work within six months. Montgomery was also placed on a restriction of liberty order for two months, banning him from leaving his house between the hours of 7pm and 7am.