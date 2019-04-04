Drink-driver from Denny stopped on way to work to buy and drink booze

A drink-driver was more than five times over the limit after stopping to buy and drink more alcohol on his way to work following a boozing session.

Martin Miller (38), 15 Drove Loan Crescent, Denny, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to driving a vehicle in Denny Road, Denny with 123 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the 22mcg-per-100-ml legal limit, on March 6.

Sheriff Caldwell disqualified Miller for six years, ordering him to also carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work in nine months and attend treatment for alcohol abuse.

The sheriff said: “If you repeat this offence in the future you will go to jail.”