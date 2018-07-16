Drink driver five times over limit caught with six inch blade

Police found a motorist who was five times over the drink drive limit at the scene of a crash with a six inch blade sticking out of his pocket.

Steven Forrester (42) had been driving on the M876 road in Larbert at the junction of the A9 Stirling Road when he crashed his car into a telephone box. On attending the scene, officers realised two things – Forrester was obviously intoxicated and he was also armed with a knife.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Forrester had admitted drink driving – he gave a reading of 111 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes – and possession of the knife on May 21.

Procurator fiscal depute Graham McLachlan said: “Police had received information about a motor vehicle at 9pm. They found the vehicle on a footpath having collided with a telephone box.

“The accused was standing with ambulance staff and it was clear he was under the influence of alcohol. There was something sticking out of the accused’s jacket pocket – a knife, which was recovered and the accused was cautioned and charged.”

The court heard Forrester, 12 Laurel Court, Denny, claimed he had been moving items from a house on the day and that was the reason he had possession of the knife.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “He was giving a friend a hand – his car was full of tools. He’s had a problem with alcohol since he was 12 years old.”

Sheriff John Mundy said his options were limited when dealing with the case because Forrester was currently in custody on a petition matter.

He sentenced Forrester to six months in prison and banned him from driving for two years.