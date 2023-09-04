Drink driver crashed car in Grangemouth then tried to let his partner take the blame

Jevgenijus Kastaljanas, 39. appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted dangerous driving and failing to stop to report an accident in Oxgang Road, Grangemouth on July 11 and attempting to pervert the course of justice in Oxgang Road and failing to provide a breath specimen on the same date.

Procurator fiscal depute Melissa Phillips said Kastaljanas’ partner had been dropped off at work. Later that day he called her to say he was at his sister’s house and his partner could tell he had been drinking.

She added: “The witness parked and secured his work vehicle on the corner of Oxgang Road – at this time there was no damage to the van. At 10.20pm the witness was leaving his address when he noticed a dark car driving along the street towards him.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Kastaljanas appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)

"He was driving away from a van which had just been struck and pushed up onto a grass verge. The witness saw the dark car turn and sparks were coming from the wheel as the vehicle was swerving all over the road.

"The witness followed the vehicle, which entered the BP garage.”

By this time Kastaljanas’ partner had finished her shift and was on the bus home when he called her.

"He said he was waiting for her at the BP garage,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She assumed he had walked to the BP garage as he had been drinking. To her surprise she found him sitting in the driver’s side of his car which was damaged and clearly not in a fit state to be driven.

"He wouldn’t tell her what he had happened and she could smell burning coming from the car. Police arrived and saw the car with the accused sitting in the passenger seat and his partner standing talking to him with the door open.

"She said it was her who was driving and then said it was her husband, apologising to police officers. There was a strong smell of alcohol coming from the accused, who repeatedly stated to officers he had been the passenger in the car and his partner had been the driver.

"He was asked to step out of the vehicle but refused.”

Kastaljanas was taken to Falkirk Police Station but did not make the “required effort” to complete the breath test.

The court heard he was a first offender had had “little or no recollection” of the incident.

It was stated Kastaljanas was not normally someone who would consume alcohol, but was under “considerable pressure” at work. He had no explanation as to why he decided to drive the car on the day in question.

Sheriff Maryham Labaki said: “You are very lucky there were no casualties as a result of your behaviour. I was on the brink of imposing a custodial sentence.”

Instead she placed Kastaljanas, 114 Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he completes 250 hours of unpaid work in that time.