Drink driver caught three times over limit on M80 near Haggs, Bonnybridge
A woman who was over three times the legal drink driving limit when police stopped her was said to be in hospital and not fit enough to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday.
Gemma Gracie (32), 100 Catherine Street, Motherwell, previously admitted the drink driving offence she committed on the M80, near Haggs on March 26.
At the time she gave a reading of 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.
Sheriff Derek Livingston heard Gracie had also not been fit enough to have a criminal justice social work report carried out.
Noting she was subject to an interim disqualification, Sheriff Livingston deferred sentence on Grace for a period of four weeks until July 22 to give her a chance to recover enough to have a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment carried out.