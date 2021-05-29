Drink driver caught three times over limit on M80 near Haggs, Bonnybridge

Gemma Gracie (32), 100 Catherine Street, Motherwell, previously admitted the drink driving offence she committed on the M80, near Haggs on March 26.

At the time she gave a reading of 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Sheriff Derek Livingston heard Gracie had also not been fit enough to have a criminal justice social work report carried out.

Gracie was not fit enough to attend Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday