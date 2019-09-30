Drink driver caught near Falkirk Stadium had never even driven a car before

Kevin Stewart’s first ever time behind the wheel of a car was memorable to say the least.

Stewart (20), 8 Beechwood Drive, Greenend, Coatbridge, admitted drink driving on the Bog Roundabout – near Falkirk Stadium – on May 12.

He gave a reading of 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard Stewart, who has complex health needs, had never ever driven a car before. Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “It’s fair to say you are a danger on the road.”

Stewart was banned from driving for four years, placed on a supervised community payback for two years and a restriction of liberty order for six months.