Drink driver almost six times over legal limit when he was stopped in Bainsford
Wieslaw Wojkski failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday after pleading guilty to drink driving in Smith Street, Bainsford on August 30 last year.
By Court Reporter
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 5:09pm
The charges stated he gave a reading of 123 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.
There court hear there was no good excuse for Wojski’s non-appearance at the Camelon Main Street court last Thursday.
Sheriff Christopher Shead issued and arrest warrant for Wojski, 91 Stewart Road, Falkirk.