Drink driver, 61, caught five times over legal limit heading wrong way down M9 near Grangemouth

A motorist has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal after she was caught driving in the wrong direction down the M9.
By James Trimble
Published 14th Nov 2023, 14:32 GMT
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.30am on Tuesday, November 14, officers stopped a car on the M9 near Grangemouth following reports of a vehicle

travelling in the wrong direction on the southbound carriageway.

"The 61-year-old female driver failed the roadside breath test which showed she was nearly five times the legal limit. She was arrested and charged and is due to appear in court.”