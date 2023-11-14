Drink driver, 61, caught five times over legal limit heading wrong way down M9 near Grangemouth
A motorist has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal after she was caught driving in the wrong direction down the M9.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.30am on Tuesday, November 14, officers stopped a car on the M9 near Grangemouth following reports of a vehicle
travelling in the wrong direction on the southbound carriageway.
"The 61-year-old female driver failed the roadside breath test which showed she was nearly five times the legal limit. She was arrested and charged and is due to appear in court.”