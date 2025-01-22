Drama in the drive: Attempted robbery in Falkirk street brings police out in force

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A large number of police vehicles pulled up outside a premises in a Falkirk street following reports of a robbery.

The incident happened in Cumbrae Drive, Tamfourhill, just after 5.30pm on Tuesday, January 21.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There was a report of a robbery and officers attended. There was no risk to the wider public and no one was injured. A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection.

"He is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday, January 22.”