Drama in the drive: Attempted robbery in Falkirk street brings police out in force

By James Trimble
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 14:02 GMT
A large number of police vehicles pulled up outside a premises in a Falkirk street following reports of a robbery.

The incident happened in Cumbrae Drive, Tamfourhill, just after 5.30pm on Tuesday, January 21.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There was a report of a robbery and officers attended. There was no risk to the wider public and no one was injured. A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection.

"He is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday, January 22.”

