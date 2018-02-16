Drama as charity tin thief takes a tumble in court

Falkirk Sheriff Court had to adjourn remand matters on Thursday after an elderly offender collapsed.

Katrina Miller (66), who previously admitted stealing a charity tin containing £50 from the Salvation Army shop in Callendar Road, Falkirk on December 3, 2016, fell over as her case was called. Sheriff Derek Livingston left the bench for a short time to allow her medical treatment if required.

On his return, he heard Miller, 113 North Street, Bo’ness, claimed she stole because she was “short of money at the time”.

Told to pay £50 compensation, Miller was also placed on a supervised community payback order for two years and a restriction of liberty order for four months.