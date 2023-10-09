Drainpipe climbing Grangemouth thug threatened to shoot woman in the face and burn down her home
John Nimmo, 34, even attempted to gain access to the premises by climbing a drainpipe, uttering threats and making racist remarks as he did so.
He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to racially aggravated threatening behaviour at an address in Croftside Court, Grangemouth on August 7.
Eilidh Smith, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 1.50pm and the witness was in her first floor flat home. She heard the door buzzer and didn’t know who it was. She looked out the window and saw the accused standing outside the close door.
"She asked him if he had pressed the buzzer and who he was looking for. He gave her a number and she told him he had the wrong address. He started to get angry and said ‘my sister lives here’.
"He began to become aggressive and shouted ‘I’m going to shoot you in the face with a 9mm’. He then began attempting to climb up the drainpipe saying ‘I’m going to petrol bomb your house’
"A neighbour heard him shouting, calling someone a ‘goth’.”
Nimmo then hurled racist abuse at another resident.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Nimmo, 47 Charlotted Dundas Court, Grangemouth, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he engage with addiction services and complete 120 hours of unpaid work within the period.