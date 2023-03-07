Dragon Soop supping dad-of- four punches door during Grangemouth domestic

Aaron Mackie, 26, had been indulging in a number of alcoholic beverages during the night – including Buckfast and Dragon Soop – but had gone to bed to sleep it off, only getting up because an argument had broken out between his brother and sister.

Mackie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting and swearing and punching a door – at an address in Cultenhove Crescent, Grangemouth on September 17 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “Mr Mackie has been with his partner for eight years and they have four children. The couple began drinking after the children had gone to bed. Mr Mackie’s brother and sister attended at the address.”

The four began consuming Buckfast and Dragon Soop and Mackie went to bed to “sleep this off”.

He was awakened by a noise in the early hours of the morning and then an argument began between Mackie and his partner.

"He has become extremely wound up,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Shouting and swearing, accusing her of sleeping with his brother. He has then punched a door.

"Police attended and he was traced within a hallway, agitated and in an aggressive state.”

The court heard Mackie was first woken up by his brother and sister arguing and it was Mackie that was trying to calm things down, when the argument started between he and his partner.

It was stated Mackie did not know if there would be a reconciliation with his partner or not.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Mackie had committed similar offences against the same complainer, but they were five years apart. She also took the number of police call outs to the premises into consideration.

She placed Mackie, 25 Sealock Court, Grangemouth, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme during that time.