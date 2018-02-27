Dragged back into drugs life

An offender claimed he became a drug mule to protect his partner and unborn child from dealers.

James Fullarton (36) said he owed a debt to dealers and was dragged back into his former lifestyle to pay it off and because of threats to his family. Police caught up with him while he was holding a “significant” amount of heroin.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Fullarton admitted being concerned in the supply of class A drugs in B&M car park, Callendar Road, Falkirk on November 30.

Fullarton was described as a poorly educated man.

His defence solicitor said: “He had taken possession of these drugs very shortly before he was stopped by police, who had information he in possession of the drugs. The reason he became involved in this was because he had a drug debt.

“They threatened his extended family and at that time his partner was pregnant. His concern was for his partner rather than his own safety. That’s why he became involved in this matter which was doomed from the outset.

“His old lifestyle and his debt had come back to visit him.”

Fullarton also admitted other offences, including assaulting his partner in Bruart Avenue, Stenhousemuir on December 2, 2016 and breaching his bail by contacting her in Falkirk Sheriff Court on February 28, 2017.

Procurator fiscal depute Graham McLachlan said: “He was receiving text messages and she suspected he was seeing someone else and tried to investigate. An argument escalated and he grabbed her by the neck and she fell to the floor.”

Fullarton’s meeting with his partner was captured on court CCTV.

Sheriff John Mundy said: “This is unfortunate because you had been doing reasonably well. It’s a significant amount of drugs and the court cannot ignore that.”

Fullarton was sentenced to two years in prison back dated to December 1. He was also made subject to a supervised release order for 12 months.