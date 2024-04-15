Double decker wrecker: Drink driver takes bend badly and collides with bus in Bonnybridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Gary O’Donnell, 62, had admitted driving without due care and attention, while over the legal drink drive limit, on the A804 Bonnybridge to Larbert road, near Checkbar Roundabout, Bonnybridge, on Novemember 13 last year.

The charges stated O’Donnell was driving on the wrong side of the road while negotiating a bend and collided with a bus. He gave a reading of 172 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine, when the legal limit is 67 milligrams.

Bernadette Cuthbertson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 1pm an the witness was driving along the A804 in a double decker bus with six passengers on board. The accused approached a bend in the road and came around the bend on the wrong side of the road.

Police found O'Donnell visibly shaken, disorientated and over the drink drive limit after he struck the double decker bus(Picture: Submitted)

"He has struck the bus, causing damage to the front end of the vehicle. He also caused damage to his own vehicle – causing airbags to be deployed.”

When police arrived at the scene O’Donnell was visibly shaken and disorientated and failed roadside tests.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed O’Donnell, Flat 01, 19 Kennedar Drive, Glasgow, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months and made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home from 7pm to 7am for the next six months,