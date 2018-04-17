Door key not there so a plant pot through window will do

A drunken offender failed to find a key under a plant pot soe he used the pot to smash a window and gain entry to his former partner’s house.

Lee Jackson (34) appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to causing fear and alarm and damaging property in Allison Crescent, Redding, on January 14.

Craig Wainwright, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused and the witness had been in a relationship for four to five months prior to this incident. A neighbour heard a loud banging coming from the rear of the address.

“She saw the accused lift a large plant pot and smash the kitchen window with the plant pot. The accused was seen to climb into the property via the smashed window. Police attended and found the accused in the kitchen area.

“His right hand was cut and bleeding and he was clearly under the influence of alcohol.”

The court heard the relationship came to an end a couple of months before the incident, but Jackson believed he was still on friendly terms with his ex partner.

He claimed he was just going to her house to sleep and the key for the premises was normally under the plant pot.

It was stated cocaine was a “major problem” for Jackson, Homestead Farm, Binniehill Road, Slamannan, and so was heroin at one point, but now alcohol seemed to have taken over.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said Jackson’s decision to travel down to England when he knew he had upcoming appearances at court was “completely inexcusable” and showed utter contempt for the court.

In the end Sheriff Livingston made no order in relation to his contempt finding, but gave Jackson 110 days in custody consecutive to the sentence he is currently serving.