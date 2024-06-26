'Don't touch him': Blood covered Bo'ness brawler takes offence at police helping injured pal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A blood spattered offender slapped a police officer’s hand away from his injured pal when the officer was just trying to help them both.

Steven Glenn, 32, shouted “don’t touch him” and then proceeded to hurl a torrent of abuse at the officers telling them he would “go mental” if they came near him and then called them “beasts”, “idiots” and “piggies” after he was arrested and placed in a police van.

He warned them: “Wait until that cage door opens, I’m going to go mental – youse are getting done.”

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Glenn had admitted threatening behaviour and assaulting a police officer in Westfield Street, Falkirk on September 8 last year.

Blood covered Glenn reacted angrily when police tried to assist his friend(Picture: Police Scotland)

Lucy Clarke, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 7pm and police officers attended at the location due to a report of two males being injured and one lying unconscious on the roadway.

"They saw the accused was walking with an obvious facial injury, a swollen right eye socket, and his face had dried blood on it as well as blood stains on his clothing.

“They saw another male with facial injuries with copious amounts of blood on his face. A police officer placed his hand on the other man’s chest and told him he needed medical help.

"The accused has then struck the officer’s arm away from the man’s chest, stating ‘don’t touch him’. He was told that both of them required medical assistance. The accused has then stated ‘come near me, I’m going to go mental, just you watch’.

“The accused was then arrested and began shouting at police calling them ‘beasts’ and ‘idiots’ and said ‘just wait until that cage door opens, I’m going to go mental – youse are getting done’.

"He called officers ‘piggies’ and banged his head on the cage door.”

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said: “He was heavily under the influence of alcohol at the time of the offence. He is certainly the author of his own misfortune.”