'Don't stop - drugs on board': Passenger tells driver to put the foot down in Falkirk police pursuit
Dylan Hunter, 23, had just picked up the person in a layby and sped off with police hot on his tail. He said he was told not to stop because his passenger was supposedly carrying illegal drugs at the time.
He then proceeded to cause chaos on the roads as motorists were forced to take evasive action to avoid being struck. At one stage Hunter even went off road onto some waste ground to get away from officers.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Hunter had admitted dangerous driving without insurance on September 10, 2022.
According to the charges the chase he led police on saw him zoom through a number of streets and roads in Camelon and Falkirk, including Haugh Street, Ronades Road, Main Street, Glasgow Road, Carmuirs Avenue, Langlees Street, Lomond Drive and the A9.
The dangerous pursuit began at around 9.30pm when police officers on patrol noticed Hunter’s vehicle parked in a layby with its lights on. Someone had just got into the car and it then drove off.
"It was obvious to the officers the vehicle was being driven in excess of the speed limit,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The activated the blues lights and sirens and pursued the vehicle.
"The accused travelled at speed through a roundabout causing vehicles to take evasive action to avoid a collision. He reached speeds of 50mph and went into the opposing carriageway, causing vehicles to stop to avoid collisions.
"Travelling at 60mph, the accused fully mounted a kerb due to slow moving traffic. On Carmuirs Avenue he travelled at 50mph over speed bumps and traffic islands.”
At one point Hunter went off road onto some waste ground, which slowed the police pursuit down, before careening back onto the road again.
Hunter’s vehicle sped off out of sight, but officers received a report the vehicle had been abandoned and two people had fled on foot. They received another report the accused was the driver of the vehicle and attended at his home address.
Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said the road traffic offence happened over three years ago and that Hunter had been told to floor it and evade police by his passenger.
He said: "The person he had picked up told him he couldn’t stop for the police because he had illegal drugs on him, so he was forced into the chase. He was under duress, driving like he did.”
The court heard Hunter had been serving an interim ban since July 2022.
Sheriff Alison Michie said: “The circumstances of the dangerous driving are particularly concerning. It’s clear from what I’ve been told you placed other road users and pedestrians in high danger.
"It is an extreme level of recklessness and a disregard for others.”
She placed Hunter, 24 Carse Crescent, Laurieston, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he completes 270 hours of unpaid work in that time.
She also banned him from driving for 140 weeks and told him he was required to sit an extended driving test at the end of his ban.