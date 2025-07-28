'Don't stop - drugs on board': Passenger tells driver to put the foot down in Falkirk police pursuit

An offender who sped off from police when he was signalled to stop claimed he was told to keep driving by his passenger.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dylan Hunter, 23, had just picked up the person in a layby and sped off with police hot on his tail. He said he was told not to stop because his passenger was supposedly carrying illegal drugs at the time.

He then proceeded to cause chaos on the roads as motorists were forced to take evasive action to avoid being struck. At one stage Hunter even went off road onto some waste ground to get away from officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Hunter had admitted dangerous driving without insurance on September 10, 2022.

Police officers signalled for Hunter to stop but he sped off in a reckless manner (Picture: Submitted)

According to the charges the chase he led police on saw him zoom through a number of streets and roads in Camelon and Falkirk, including Haugh Street, Ronades Road, Main Street, Glasgow Road, Carmuirs Avenue, Langlees Street, Lomond Drive and the A9.

The dangerous pursuit began at around 9.30pm when police officers on patrol noticed Hunter’s vehicle parked in a layby with its lights on. Someone had just got into the car and it then drove off.

"It was obvious to the officers the vehicle was being driven in excess of the speed limit,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The activated the blues lights and sirens and pursued the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The accused travelled at speed through a roundabout causing vehicles to take evasive action to avoid a collision. He reached speeds of 50mph and went into the opposing carriageway, causing vehicles to stop to avoid collisions.

"Travelling at 60mph, the accused fully mounted a kerb due to slow moving traffic. On Carmuirs Avenue he travelled at 50mph over speed bumps and traffic islands.”

At one point Hunter went off road onto some waste ground, which slowed the police pursuit down, before careening back onto the road again.

Hunter’s vehicle sped off out of sight, but officers received a report the vehicle had been abandoned and two people had fled on foot. They received another report the accused was the driver of the vehicle and attended at his home address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said the road traffic offence happened over three years ago and that Hunter had been told to floor it and evade police by his passenger.

He said: "The person he had picked up told him he couldn’t stop for the police because he had illegal drugs on him, so he was forced into the chase. He was under duress, driving like he did.”

The court heard Hunter had been serving an interim ban since July 2022.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “The circumstances of the dangerous driving are particularly concerning. It’s clear from what I’ve been told you placed other road users and pedestrians in high danger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is an extreme level of recklessness and a disregard for others.”

She placed Hunter, 24 Carse Crescent, Laurieston, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he completes 270 hours of unpaid work in that time.

She also banned him from driving for 140 weeks and told him he was required to sit an extended driving test at the end of his ban.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper