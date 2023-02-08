Don't risk it: Forth Valley police stop drink driver and seize her car
A motorist was committing two crimes when she got behind the wheel of her vehicle while over the legal drink driving limit and without having valid car insurance.
By James Trimble
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 8:01am
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Tuesday evening our officers on proactive patrols in the Sauchie area of Clackmannanshire, had cause to stop the vehicle. The female driver was found to be drunk and had no valid insurance.
"She was arrested and is now the subject of a report to the court.”