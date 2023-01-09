Domestic offender's plea to be released falls on deaf ears at Falkirk Sheriff Court

The court heard Grierson, 17 Buchanan Court, Falkirk, had been remanded in custody since November 21 and, representing himself at court, was seeking to be released from custody for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “You’ve got quite a lengthy record and you have been in prison for domestic matters relatively recently.”

Grierson, a landscape gardener, stated his job was still waiting for him if he was to be released.

Grierson appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Sheriff Shead refused the motion for bail, saying the offences Grierson committed were serious and may result in a custodial sentence being imposed.