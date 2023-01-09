Domestic offender's plea to be released falls on deaf ears at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Scott Grierson, 29, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and breaching his bail conditions at an address in Argyll Avenue, Falkirk on November 18 last year.
The court heard Grierson, 17 Buchanan Court, Falkirk, had been remanded in custody since November 21 and, representing himself at court, was seeking to be released from custody for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.
Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “You’ve got quite a lengthy record and you have been in prison for domestic matters relatively recently.”
Grierson, a landscape gardener, stated his job was still waiting for him if he was to be released.
Sheriff Shead refused the motion for bail, saying the offences Grierson committed were serious and may result in a custodial sentence being imposed.
He deferred sentence until January 16 for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.