Domestic offender's big mouth gets him in trouble at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Appearing at the court last Thursday, Alan Cramb, 25, was almost given “time out in the cells” for his verbal outbursts while sitting in the dock and his case had to be adjourned to later in the morning.
Cramb had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards his partner, uttering derogatory remarks to her and struggling with her, causing her to fall to the ground at an address in Alexander Avenue, Falkirk on April 1.
It was stated Cramb, who was no longer in a relationship with his former partner, had been of good behaviour since committing the offence.
However, it was his bad behaviour in the dock – talking over his solicitor and others in the court – which led Sheriff Maryam Labaki to tell him her may require “time out in the cells”.
After a short adjournment while Sheriff Labaki dealt with other cases, Cramb, who managed to keep his liberty, was recalled.
The court heard he offered his apologies to the sheriff, stating he had meant no disrespect.
Sheriff Labaki ordered Cramb, 4 Braemar Drive, Falkirk, to pay £500 compensation to his former partner at a rate of £50 per months. She also made him subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact whatsoever with his former partner for 12 months.
Sheriff Labaki said: “I accept your apology for your disgraceful behaviour and hope not to see you in the court again.”