Domestic offender threw ex partner onto rubbish bag during Banknock attack

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Dominik Scott, 25, had pleaded guilty to the assault he committed in Laurel Square, Banknock, on October 24, 2020.

1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 8:24am

The charge stated Scott, address listed as Low Moss Prison, pushed his head against his former partner’s head, struck her head with his hand and then threw her onto a rubbish bag, all to her injury.

He also admitted threatening behaviour at the same location on September 18, 2020.

Sheriff Christopher Shead fixed a further review of Scott’s order for March 30.

