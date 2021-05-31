Domestic offender knocked over fridge during Carron kitchen chaos
A three-time domestic offender shouted, swore, caused damage to various kitchen items and tipped over a fridge freezer during his latest violent rampage.
Monday, 31st May 2021, 4:24 pm
James O’Neill (51) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening and aggressive manner at an address in Alloa Road, Carron on January 23.
Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on O’Neill, 36 Park Drive, Bannockburn, for four weeks until June 24 for restriction of liberty order and Caledonian domestic abuse programme assessments.