Domestic offender has court order extended to ban him from entering Dennyloanhead

A domestic offender who failed to follow court orders was warned prison awaits if he so much assets foot in Dennyloanhead in the next three years.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brendan Lynn, 45, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Bankhead Crescent, Dennyloanhead, on October 10 last year and breaching his bail by contacting his ex partner in Bankhead Crescent, Dennyloanhead on December 24, 2022.

He also admitted breaching his non-harassment order – put in place on May 11 this year – when he contacted his ex partner in Dennyloanhead on September 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stewart Duncan, procurator fiscal depute, said: “He contacted the complainer and demanded to talk to his children and was told no because she thought he was intoxicated.

Lynn appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"She hung up. However, the accused repeatedly phoned back and she called the police.”

Lynn then breached his non-harassment order, put in place as protection for his ex-partner.

"It was 5.20pm and the complainer was at home. She was made aware through a phone call the accused was seen in a local park. The accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time and became abusive towards the complainer and said ‘phone the polis you pig’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She began walking back to her home address. The accused walked in front of her and approached her. She reminded him he couldn’t approach her but he continued shouting and swearing.

"He was out on the street shouting ‘you wee bitch – shut your mouth’.”

The court heard Lynn’s ex partner wanted the non-harassment order altered so he would not be able to entire the village of Dennyloanhead or enter any of the schools her children were in.

It was stated Lynn, 23 Newton Avenue, Skinflats, “needs to curb his alcohol use and change his attitude” and was “anxious to preserve his liberty”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Craig Harris warned Lynn if he breached his orders again a prison sentence would be inevitable.

"You can consider yourself very fortunate this is not a prison sentence today,” he added.

He allowed Lynn’s existing community payback order to continue with the condition he complete 210 hours of unpaid work within 12 months for the breaches.