Domestic offender grabbed partner by the throat and 'pinned' her to a wall during Falkirk attack
A domestic offender took exception to specific actions mentioned in a charge which stated he had injured his partner.
David Barry, 57, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting his partner at an address in Dalderse Avenue, Falkirk on November 19 last year.
The amended charge stated Barry seized her by the throat and pinned her against a wall to her injury.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence on Barry, 9 Glen Grove, Ribbleton, Preston, to February 15 for reports previously requested.