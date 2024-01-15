Domestic offender grabbed partner by her throat during Bonnybridge bust up
William Robertson, 32, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assaulting his partner at an address in High Street, Bonnybridge, on May 14, last year.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The charge stated Robertson repeatedly seized the woman’s throat during the violent encounter back in 2023.
Sheriff John MacRitchie noted Robertson, 11 McVean Place, Longcroft, was a first offender, but stated the offence was “particularly worrying”
He adjourned the case until February 15 in order to obtain a Caledonian domestic abuse programme assessment.