Domestic offender attacked man and woman in Grangemouth

Joshua Robb (23) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to two charges of assault and one charge of threatening behaviour in Poplar Street, Grangemouth on September 15 last year.

Fiona Griffin, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 9pm when police received a call regarding a disturbance in Poplar Street. A female voice was heard saying ‘stop hitting me’ and an male voice saying ‘stop hitting her’.

"Police attended and talked to the accused and the witnesses within their home address. They confirmed no complaints were made and left. Then at 10pm that same evening there were further sounds of a disturbance – banging, shouting and swearing coming from the address.

Robb attacked two people in Poplar Street, Grangemouth

"The accused and the complainer attended at the neighbouring property where the accused asked witnesses to attend the pub with him, however both witnesses refused.

"A short time later there was further shouting, swearing and banging. The accused went outside and began to throw items around and pushed his partner to the chest.

"When the witness tried to calm the accused down, he said ‘you think you can stop me?’

"Further witnesses have seen the accused standing outside shouting and swearing at his partner and saw him throw her around and lash out.

"A some point the accused has pushed a man – his neighbour – who fell to the floor, sustaining a laceration to the top of his head. The accused told police ‘my dad usually takes the fight to them but I did it tonight’.”

The court heard Robb had been drinking alcohol and had taken Valium on the night in question and his relationship with the woman came to an end following the incident.

When Sheriff Derek Livingston looked to get Robb, c/o 7 Moriston Court, Grangemouth, to pay his former neighbour compensation it was stated this was not possible as the man had since passed away in unrelated circumstances.

Robb was fined £910 pounds to be paid back at a rate of £200 per month. He was also made subject to a non-harassment order to have not contact with his former partner for 12 months.

