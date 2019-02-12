Domestic abuser warns other half to ‘sort attitude’

An offender with a “horrendous” record of domestic abuse assaulted his partner in a pub – pulling her by the arm and saying “come on you’re going up the road”.

John Paterson (55) tried to haul the woman out of the town centre public house after she had given him a row for drinking her drink and then pulled a face at him following his behaviour.

The chronic domestic offender had earlier warned her to sort her attitude out, saying she must have got up on the wrong side of the bed.

Paterson appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, pleading guilty to assaulting his partner in the Newmarket Bar, Lint Riggs, Falkirk on February 6.

Samantha Brown, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer entered the pub at 11am and the accused was already present – he had been drinking alcohol and continued to do so.

“The accused began drinking the complainer’s drinks which the complainer became unhappy about. This in turn caused an argument between the couple and the accused became aggressive.

“He told her ‘you got out the wrong side of the bed this morning – you better sort your attitude out’. The complainer pulled a face in disgust and the accused grabbed her arm and began repeatedly pulling her by the arm, saying ‘come on, you’re going up the road’.

“The complainer asked another male who was present to go with her to her address because she was frightened by the accused’s behaviour.”

Paterson’s partner contacted police later that day.

The court heard Paterson’s excuse for the assault was his partner, who he had been in a relationship with for three years, was intoxicated and he has trying to take her home.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “Your domestic offending is horrendous.”

He ordered Paterson, 14 Castings Avenue, Falkirk, to return to custody to serve four months of his unexpired sentence and also added another four months in custody to run consecutively, meaning Paterson would serve a total sentence of eight months.