Dog walkers warned to beware after animal snares discovered in Stenhousemuir wildlife park
Police have been contacted after illegal animal snares have been discovered on land in the popular Carron Dam wildlife park in Stenhousemuir.
A Facebook post from Falkirk Explored stated: “All animal lovers and dog owners/walkers, deer traps have been found down at Carron Dam – some despicable lowlife has been leaving them to trap deer.
"A few dead ones have been found so we’ve informed the police and SSPCA. Please be careful with your dogs around the area especially if you let them off the lead.”