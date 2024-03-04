Dog owner told his animal could be 'destroyed' after savage attack in Grangemouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, William Newton, 55, had pleaded guilty to failing to control a dog which repeatedly bit a man to his injury in Ochil Street, Grangemouth on July 1 last year.

Section 10 of the Control of Dogs (Scotland) Act 2010 amends the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 by making it a criminal offence to allow any dog to be dangerously out of control in any place.

In order for a dog to be regarded as “dangerously out of control”, there must be “grounds for reasonable apprehension that it will injure any person whether or not it actually does so”.

The court heard the offence could result in the “potential destruction” of the animal involved and a report was required to ascertain the dog’s temperament.