Dog owner told his animal could be 'destroyed' after savage attack in Grangemouth

A dog owner was told his pet could potentially be destroyed after he failed to control the animal and it savaged someone.
By Court Reporter
Published 4th Mar 2024, 08:13 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 08:43 GMT
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, William Newton, 55, had pleaded guilty to failing to control a dog which repeatedly bit a man to his injury in Ochil Street, Grangemouth on July 1 last year.

Section 10 of the Control of Dogs (Scotland) Act 2010 amends the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 by making it a criminal offence to allow any dog to be dangerously out of control in any place.

In order for a dog to be regarded as “dangerously out of control”, there must be “grounds for reasonable apprehension that it will injure any person whether or not it actually does so”.

Newton appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Newton appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The court heard the offence could result in the “potential destruction” of the animal involved and a report was required to ascertain the dog’s temperament.

Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Newton, 19 Ochil Street, Grangemouth, until March 28.