Dog died after cruel Bainsford owners allowed it to endure ‘unecessary suffering’

A man and woman from Bainsford have been banned from having pets for ten years after failing to seek medical help for their chronically sick dog, who later had to be euthanised.

George Moffat (20) and Kerry Russell (42) of Main Street, admitted that between January 21 and January 26 2018 at Haugh Gardens, Falkirk they caused unnecessary suffering to their dog, Banjo, by failing to provide him with appropriate care and treatment and not seeking veterinary advice for a chronic skin lasceration and swelling to his head.

The duo further admitted failing to ensure the needs of two dogs and four cats were met by exposing them to spilt paint, urine, faeces, household debris and knives and failing to allow them to exhibit normal behaviour by confining them with no access to appropriate outside areas for urinating and defecating, all contrary to the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that all the animals were subsequently removed from the property.

Depute fiscal Katie Cunningham said a Scottish SPCA inspector visited the flat occupied by the duo on January 31 after being notified by the vet who treated the Staffordshire Bull Terrier that the wound was so bad the dog had to be euthanised on humane grounds.

During the visit a dog in the property was observed to urinate against a living room door which “didn’t seem to shock anyone in the house, giving the impression this was the norm”.

The inspector also observed “spilt paint, unknown stains on the carpet, rubbish littered in the hall and a smell of stale urine”.

First offender Moffat and Russell both claimed that Banjo had hurt his neck after “running into a bush outside”.

Ms Cunningham added: “They said they had called the vet straight away and had used one of their expensive towels to stop the bleeding but they had no answer as to why the dog was not taken to the vet that day.”

Their defence solicitors said money and transport issues were behind why the dog was not taken to the vet but both accepted “more should have been done”.

Sheriff John Mundy disqualified Moffat and Russell from having any animals in their care for a period of ten years and ordered them to each carry out 135 hours of unpaid work.