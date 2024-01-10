Dodgy motorist hit with fine and loss of his wheels after police stop in Forth Valley
A careless motorist lost his vehcile and was hit hard in the pocket after he risked heading out on public roads without the protection of car insurance.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Earlier this week road police pulled over a 26-year-old man in the Forth Valley area and found out he had no insurance.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Vehicle seized, six points on his licence and a £300 fine.”
Uninsured drivers who get involved in an accident may not be able to make a claim for compensation and could lose their license.