Dodgy Falkirk area motorist shopped, stopped and deprived of their vehicle
A tip off from a concerned member of the public put police on the trail of a motorist who was driving around town without a full driving licence and with no insurance.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Falkirk Community Policing team officer PC Reid, responding to community information, traced and stopped the car in question.
“The owner has been charged, their vehicle seized, impounded and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. PC Reid thanks the community for their help in identifying this motorist.”