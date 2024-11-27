Dodgy driver takes off and then abandons car after police clock him in Bonnybridge

By James Trimble
Published 27th Nov 2024, 10:43 BST

Community police officers followed up a lead about a motorist driving without a licence or insurance and tracked him to a primary school in Bonnybridge.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “PC Marc Stirling and PC Lynsey Scott observed the car being driven off at speed and in a dangerous manner. The car was later found abandoned.

“We thank the public for contacting officers regarding the vehicle which has now been seized. To the driver, you are welcome to collect your seizure notice from Larbert Police Station any time.”

