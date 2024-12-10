Dodgy driver slapped with speeding ticket as radar cops hit Hallglen hotspot

Police have responded to residents fears over speeding in certain stretches of road by setting up checkpoints manned by officers armed with radar guns

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “In response to concerns from the community about the manner of driving in Hallglen, Falkirk officers from the Roads Policing Unit at Stirling carried out a handheld radar speed check in this area.

“As a result of one hour in the area a number of warnings were issued and a speeding ticket was given to one driver. Roads policing and local police officers focus on driving offences during the festive period, so please make sure you're driving safely and your vehicle and yourself are fit for the conditions.

“If you would like to highlight any areas of particular concern of road safety to us get in touch with us. By working together, we can make Falkirk a safer place to live and to work.”