Disqualified driver got behind the wheel drunk in Camelon with just a month to go on his ban
An offender had four weeks left on his driving ban when he took the decision to get behind the wheel of a car again while he was four times over the legal drink driving limit.
David Currie, 59, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted driving while disqualified, drink driving and driving without insurance on Mansionhouse Road, Camelon on August 29 last year.
He gave a drink drive reading of 89 microgrammes of alcohol within 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.
Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said Curriem, who had travelled the world while in the armed forces, was just four months away from the end of his two-year driving ban when he committed the offence.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Currie, 91 Barns Street, Clydebank, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 270 hours of unpaid work. He also banned him from driving for 43 months.