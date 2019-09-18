Disqualified drink-driver caught on Airth road banned for over five years

A drink-driver who flouted a driving disqualification has been banned for more than five years.

James Paterson (30), 2-2 930 Gartloch Road, Glasgow, appeared from custody in court last Thursday having pled guilty to driving when disqualified from holding a licence on the A905 at the Bowtrees Roundabout, Airth on August 18 and driving without insurance.

He also admitted failing to provide two breath samples at Falkirk Police Station without reasonable excuse.

His defence solicitor said Paterson, who was banned until August 2021, started drinking following the death of his grandfather two years ago.

He was banned for a further 69 months and ordered to perform 300 hours’ unpaid work in nine months.