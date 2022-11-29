Disgusting offender handled his genitals in front of a child during horrifying Bo'ness encounter
A vile offender laughed and smiled when he was told his depraved actions – waving his genitals around – had traumatised a small child.
James Newbigging, 38, walked in front of a car containing a grandmother and her 13-year-old granddaughter when he exposed himself.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Newbigging had pleaded guilty to breach of the peace – walking into stationary traffic while handling his exposed genitals – in Dean Road, Ro’ness on June 14.
The court heard the grandmother was driving past when she saw Newbigging outside the Hair and Glow hair salon, facing uphill towards them, and apparently urinating.
Procurator fiscal depute Catherine Fraser said: "He then walked across the road, causing her to stop her motor vehicle. They noticed he still had his genitals in his hand, and appeared to be heavily intoxicated.
"He stood in front of them while laughing and smiling and began waving his genitals in front of them. The granddaughter turned to her grandmother and said, 'Oh Nana, oh Nana'.
"The child was traumatised."
Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said it was a matter of agreement between Crown and defence there was "no significant sexual element" to the genital-waving incident.
Sheriff Christopher Shead sentenced Newbigging, of Bo’ness, to 12 months in prison.
In 2019, Newbigging was jailed for a year after chasing several children into a school playground before dropping his trousers and last year he was spared jail and given 100 hours unpaid work to do instead, after taping a knife to his hand and threatened to "chop up" police in a mid-afternoon standoff.