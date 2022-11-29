Disgusting offender handled his genitals in front of a child during horrifying Bo'ness encounter

James Newbigging, 38, walked in front of a car containing a grandmother and her 13-year-old granddaughter when he exposed himself.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Newbigging had pleaded guilty to breach of the peace – walking into stationary traffic while handling his exposed genitals – in Dean Road, Ro’ness on June 14.

The court heard the grandmother was driving past when she saw Newbigging outside the Hair and Glow hair salon, facing uphill towards them, and apparently urinating.

Newbigging appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Procurator fiscal depute Catherine Fraser said: "He then walked across the road, causing her to stop her motor vehicle. They noticed he still had his genitals in his hand, and appeared to be heavily intoxicated.

"He stood in front of them while laughing and smiling and began waving his genitals in front of them. The granddaughter turned to her grandmother and said, 'Oh Nana, oh Nana'.

"The child was traumatised."

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said it was a matter of agreement between Crown and defence there was "no significant sexual element" to the genital-waving incident.

Sheriff Christopher Shead sentenced Newbigging, of Bo’ness, to 12 months in prison.