Disabled parking bay in Larbert approved

Despite objections from concerned residents a disabled parking bay will be allowed outside a private home in Balfour Crescent, Larbert.

Plans were submitted to Falkirk Council earlier this year and council officers determined the applicant found it easier to park outside the front of the property and a disabled bay should be installed there.

But two objections were received from worried residents who felt their neighbour could use the driveway beside the house instead. They also felt the parking space would cause obstruction for other home owners entering and exiting their driveways.

But councillors granted the proposal after being told the applicant could no longer access their driveway.