Dirt bike stolen from unsecure shed in Bonnybridge

A thief made off with a dirt bike which had been kept in an unsecure shed.

The pink stomp bike, which has black and blue handlebars and blue rear wheel trims, was stolen from an address in Wheatlands Avenue, Bonnybridge overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

Police have asked any members of the public who have information relating to this theft to contact Falkirk Police Station via 101.