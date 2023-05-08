It came just days after they appealed to the public for help in clamping down on the illegal and anti-social use of unlicensed dirt bikes in the Bainsford, Carron and Stenhousemuir areas following complaints from residents.

In a social media post, police said two community officers had seized the bike. They also warned that anti-social vehicle use is a crime and offenders could be fined, as well as risking losing their vehicles.

Police said: “The use of these bikes on the roads and pathways in the area is causing annoyance and fear in the area, risks the safety of other road users and the users of the dirt bikes themselves.”

Police are looking to trace dirt bikers who have been causing annoyance in the Bainsford, Carron and Stenhousemuir area

