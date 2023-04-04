'Difficult' offender tried to head butt officer and then spat on her at Falkirk Police Station

Charlotte Douglas, 27, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assault – attempting to head butt and then repeatedly spitting on a female police officer – at Falkirk Police Station, West Bridge Street, Falkirk and threatening behaviour in Claret Road, Grangemouth on March 8, 2021.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “She is a difficult person but she has had a number of underlying difficulties.”

The court heard Douglas was due to be liberated from her current custodial sentence on April 26.

Douglas spat on a female police officer while she was in custody at Falkirk Police Station

Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Douglas, 22 Stoneyacre, Tillicoultry, until May 11, saying she would be looking at some form of social work to support her upon her release from prison.