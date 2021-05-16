Differing fortunes for Falkirk shoplifting duo

Mary Laird (25), 3 Abercrombie Street, Camelon, did not even bother to turn up to the court on Thursday.

Her partner in crime Natasha Teven (35) did show up and, like Laird, had previously pleaded guilty to the theft of cosmetics from Superdrug, Howgate Centre, Falkirk on December 16 and Well Pharmacy, The Carron Centre, Carron on November 30 last year.

The court heard the goods stolen by the two women totalled £88.88 and there had been no recovery of the items.

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan, presenting Teven, said: “She has long standing history of drug addiction and a variety of health difficulties coming to light as a result of her drug use.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Teven, 113 North Street, Bo’ness on a drug treatment and testing order for two years.