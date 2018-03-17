Did you see alleged Grangemouth ‘hit and run’?

Police are appealing for witnesses to a Grangemouth road crash in which a vehicle is said to have ploughed into a car before making off.

The incident is said to have happened in Grangemouth’s Portal Road near its junction with Cunningham Street on Wednesday, March 7, at around 11am.

Police say “a vehicle” was seen to drive into a parked White Vauxhall Astra before leaving the scene without making any effort to trace and notify the owner.

The Vauxhall Astra was gone by the time police arrived, and officers are now trying to trace the owner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Damien Scott at Grangemouth Community Policing Team via 101.