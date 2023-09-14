Diamonds and gold gone: Police looking for help hunting thief after Forth Valley jewellery heist
At around 9am on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, a man entered the shop in Murray Place, Stirling enquiring about various items before making off with a gold diamond bangle worth a five figure sum.
He is described as Middle Eastern, mid 20s to 30s, around 5ft 10ins and of slim build. He had a stubble beard and dark hair, which was shaved at the sides and longer on the top.
He was wearing a blue/purple New York Giants jacket with the number 25 on the front and "Giants”, written in red on a white background, on the back. He also had on
grey trousers and dark shoes with white soles.
Anyone who recognises this man, or the man himself, is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2602 of July 18, 2023. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.