Diamonds and gold gone: Police looking for help hunting thief after Forth Valley jewellery heist

At around 9am on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, a man entered the shop in Murray Place, Stirling enquiring about various items before making off with a gold diamond bangle worth a five figure sum.

He is described as Middle Eastern, mid 20s to 30s, around 5ft 10ins and of slim build. He had a stubble beard and dark hair, which was shaved at the sides and longer on the top.

He was wearing a blue/purple New York Giants jacket with the number 25 on the front and "Giants”, written in red on a white background, on the back. He also had on

Police are hunting for the jewellery thief (Picture: Police Scotland)

grey trousers and dark shoes with white soles.