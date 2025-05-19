'Deviant' formerly of Airth may get 99-year restriction order for child abuse images

Prosecutors have demanded a 99-year restriction order for a former Airth man whose stash of child sex abuse images was so bad specialist police officers had to receive counselling.

Airdrie Sheriff Court heard Gerard Buchanan shared depraved material online, telling pals the internet is helping to "bring about the reign of Satan".

Police found more than 1200 child sex abuse photos and films on two phones, a laptop and a tablet belonging to the 64-year-old repeat offender.

In a previous case at Falkirk Sheriff Court, Buchanan, formerly of Kennedy Way, Airth, was given a community payback order for similar offences.

Buchanan appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court. Pic: National World

In the latest case the court was told that officers raided his home in Brackenhirst Gardens, Glenmavis, in October last year.

As well as graphic sexual abuse, the material showed what appeared to be dead and mutilated babies.

There was evidence that Buchanan had shared images with other paedophiles.

In one vile online chat he said: "I love to see kids or babies being tortured or hurt.

“The internet is such a valuable tool to bring about the destruction of society, the downfall of family values, the reign of Satan and the rule of chaos.

"I gave up on traditional morality long ago."

Buchanan admitted downloading and sharing indecent material between January 2020 and October last year.

He told online friends he enjoyed the sight of "burned-down churches and synagogues and bombed-out mosques".

Sarah Healing, prosecuting, told the court: "The material depicted horrific abuse and gore. Such was the depravity that cybercrime officers required regular breaks while examining the accused's various devices and specialist counselling thereafter."

The Crown has applied for a 99-year sexual harm prevention order in an effort to stop Buchanan offending in future.

Ms Healing stated: "Given the nature of this offending and the risk he poses, it's considered that such an order should be for the remainder of his natural life.

Buchanan also admitted possession of extreme porn that showed humans having sex with animals.

When arrested he admitted to police officers that he was "deviant".

In 2016 Buchanan avoided jail and was instead given a community payback order at Falkirk Sheriff Court for possessing and sharing child abuse images.

At that time it was said he had undergone rehabilitation and social workers deemed him at low risk of reoffending.

In the latest case Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence until next month, placed Buchanan on the sex offenders register and remanded him in custody.