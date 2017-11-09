Detention for rogue teenager

A rogue teenager has been jailed for a string of offences dating back to Christmas Day in 2015.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday Luke Mason was told he was facing his “day of reckoning” for a criminal career that included assaulting police officers, threatening behaviour and being caught with drugs.

The 19-year-old appeared from custody after being remanded in Polmont Young Offenders Institution since October 12 for background reports.

Defence lawyer Andy Bryson said: “It’s clear he has had a very troubled background and problems he has not dealt with particularly well” - but urged Mason avoid more time in the prison.

He claimed: “His time on remand has been very difficult indeed. He has been assaulted and threatened with violence and if he is given the chance of a community-based option he knows he has to take it and he will. He knows he has to deal with his issues in a positive way and is keen to be given support.”

Mr Bryson said that Mason, from 44 Main Street, Bainsford, had moved to Fife to “put his troubles behind him and move his life forward.”

He added: “Despite the reservations in the report, a community payback order will benefit him.”

Mason was arrested on December 25, 2015, in Larbert Road, Bonnybridge, after a member of the public called the police about his behaviour. When two officers arrived he assaulted them at the scene and other officers when he was taken to Falkirk Police Station.

In 2016 his offences included threatening behaviour and being in possession of cannabis and diazapam in his mum’s house, and spitting at police. In July and September this year he also failed to attend court when told to.

Sheriff John Mundy sentenced Mason to 21 months detention.

He told him: “I think this is your day of reckoning. The report simply does not support a community-based sentence and it’s time to draw a line under all of this.”