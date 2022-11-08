The disgraceful duo – Jamie Kelly, 37, and Kelly Newman, 41, – reacted angrily when they were told to quiet down and then proceeded to bombard a pair of diners with vile homophobic abuse.

Kelly and Newman had to be removed from the premises and Kelly later denied ever being in the venue when interviewed by police.

Both appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in the Graeme Hotel, Grahams Road, Falkirk on June 3 last year.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainers were at the address for dinner and drinks when both accused entered the beer garden. They were loud and one of the witnesses asked them to be quiet.

"The male accused then used a homophobic slur and swore at the diners. Bar staff removed the male accused and then the female accused came up to the witnesses and started shouting and swearing at them, using homophobic language.

"Both accused were removed from the premises.”

When talking to police regarding the incident, Kelly stated: “I don’t know anything about it – I don’t go into pubs.”

