Despicable duo abused diners with homophobic slurs at Falkirk hotel
People who just wanted to enjoy a nice dinner at a local hotel restaurant found themselves mercilessly abused by a pair of loud and obnoxious habitual offenders who had just staggered into the venue.
The disgraceful duo – Jamie Kelly, 37, and Kelly Newman, 41, – reacted angrily when they were told to quiet down and then proceeded to bombard a pair of diners with vile homophobic abuse.
Kelly and Newman had to be removed from the premises and Kelly later denied ever being in the venue when interviewed by police.
Both appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in the Graeme Hotel, Grahams Road, Falkirk on June 3 last year.
Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainers were at the address for dinner and drinks when both accused entered the beer garden. They were loud and one of the witnesses asked them to be quiet.
"The male accused then used a homophobic slur and swore at the diners. Bar staff removed the male accused and then the female accused came up to the witnesses and started shouting and swearing at them, using homophobic language.
"Both accused were removed from the premises.”
When talking to police regarding the incident, Kelly stated: “I don’t know anything about it – I don’t go into pubs.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead made Kelly, Flat 3e Broomhill, Glasgow, and Newman, 10 Knowehead Road, Redding, subject to restriction of liberty orders, meaning they must remain in their homes between the hours of 7pm and 7am for the next four months.