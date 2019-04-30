Dennyloanhead man unlawfully claimed £8,000 in Carer’s Allowance

A man who unlawfully claimed £8,000 in Carer’s Allowance was ordered to pay the money back and was also fined £400.

Lewis Clark (22) of Loanhead Avenue, Dennyloanhead admitted that on October 20, 2014 and May 27, 2018, both dates inclusive at his home address he failed to notify the Department of Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances which affected his entitlement to Carer’s Allowance in that he was in receipt of earnings above the permitted limits and obtained £8,000 to which he was not entitled.

You may also be interested in:

150 hours for Grangemouth man who produced cannabis plants

In pictures: 28 photos of Falkirk in the 1970s

Overnight delays possible for drivers in Falkirk

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that Clark had originally been entitled to the benefit from the age of 16 as he had helped look after his grandfather who had since passed away and he was continuing to provide some care for his grandmother on a daily basis.

His defence solicitor said Clark was “unaware” he should have declared his earnings to the DWP but accepted his earnings were over the threshold.