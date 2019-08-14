Dennyloanhead man caught drink driving after midnight

Jack Meechan (29) admitted drink driving on the southbound M9 at junction five near Grangemouth on June 21.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Shortly after midnight police officers on mobile patrol on the M9 saw the vehicle in question and noted the driving was of a poor standard, the car veering towards the central reservation.

“They signalled to the driver to stop, but he continued onto the motorway junction. When he stopped they spoke to him and noted he appeared to be heavily under the influence of alcohol – he was slurring his words and smelling strongly of drink.”

Sheriff Derek Hamilton said: “You were extremely impaired in your driving on a motorway.”

Meechan was disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £1300 to be paid back at £400 per month.